I wanted to take a moment to publicly thank our city leaders for the wonderful renovation of Johnson Avenue.
As many drivers and residents are aware, Johnson Avenue from Main to Red Wolf Boulevard recently received a much needed upgrade. And, to be honest, I didn't know how badly Johnson needed attention until it was resurfaced with the new black asphalt (I might be using the wrong term here). The ride now is extremely smooth and comfortable.
This really makes a difference when you drive a small to medium-sized car that allows you to feel every groove, rock, etc., in your tire's path. Also, the thoroughfare is quite a sight to behold in North Jonesboro now with all of its bright, freshly painted yellow and white stripes.
So often we hear of citizens speaking up when something is going wrong in the city. I, on the other hand, wanted to express my appreciation for this cutting-edge street upgrade. Oh, and my new tires are happy as well!
Lillie Mae Fears
Jonesboro
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.