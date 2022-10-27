As a retired finance guy — former CPA, CFO, MBA and boring dinner guest — I love numbers. I’ve reviewed the financial statements and met with the library team. They’re good stewards of our public funds. That’s how they saved $2 million when the pandemic would not let them fully operate.
Our library receives $35-40 per year per resident from property taxes, about the national average. The proposed funding cut would drop us to half the national average, at a time when less than a third of the third-graders in our county read at or above grade level. The library is finally in a position to attack the literacy issues in our community.
Even if this passes, City Council and the County Commission have not committed to pass through your tax savings. They could spend the savings on a political pet project and claim taxes weren’t raised. Even if the savings are passed through, the vast majority goes to landlords and commercial property owners. Walmart and Chik-Fil-A will not lower their prices. Your landlord will not cut the rent.
Meanwhile, the cuts will devastate the library. Though in the short term, they can survive on savings, they’ll quickly need to start cutting programs. We’ll have fewer books to read, fewer hours to use the internet, many, many fewer programs and even fewer kids who can read at grade level.
We need to improve our kids’ reading level. Arbitrarily cutting funding in half to see if they can survive won’t allow this. Why not try to double the percentage of kids in Craighead County that read at or above grade level by 2030 (so half our kids can read)? The Board of Directors owes the community a long-term plan for use of the library’s resources and how we measure its results.
The defunding group wants to control the library’s book selection. Where Founding Fathers like Thomas Jefferson and Ben Franklin believed fervently in the importance of libraries, these so-called leaders would rather censor ideas they dislike than engage in discussion and debate. Meanwhile, our kids will suffer, denied the crucial literacy programs that support early childhood reading.
Reading opens up worlds of opportunity, imagination, and prosperity. Politicians will come and go, but the damage done by this proposal will last for decades.
Vote “against” the reduced funding!
