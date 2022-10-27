As a retired finance guy — former CPA, CFO, MBA and boring dinner guest — I love numbers. I’ve reviewed the financial statements and met with the library team. They’re good stewards of our public funds. That’s how they saved $2 million when the pandemic would not let them fully operate.

Our library receives $35-40 per year per resident from property taxes, about the national average. The proposed funding cut would drop us to half the national average, at a time when less than a third of the third-graders in our county read at or above grade level. The library is finally in a position to attack the literacy issues in our community.