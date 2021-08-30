At the last Craighead County Public Library board meeting, Mark Nichols, a relatively new member of the board, equated the LGBTQ+ community with having a mental illness. This is where debate can turn to hate — having a different sexual orientation other than cisgender heterosexual is not a mental illness.
This message stigmatizes an entire community in Jonesboro and sends a clear signal that anyone who does not conform to Mr. Nichols’ standards, that is being a white, cisgender heterosexual Christian, does not have a seat at the table for discussion.
Yet, this still goes deeper. Bringing up mental illnesses in the context of the LGBTQ+ community also stigmatizes having a mental illness to begin with, which also stigmatizes another group of people — the disabled.
Not all disabilities are visible, and mental illnesses should not be used for cover for bigotry. This kind of rhetoric should not be coming from a library board member, as the library board should be representative of the community it serves.
Perhaps instead of stacking boards across Jonesboro with bigots or people with political agendas, recommendations to boards, especially a library board, should be based on qualifications and experience rather than political opinions or church affiliations.
Chenoa Summers
Jonesboro
