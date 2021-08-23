The recent debate about the LGBTQ Pride display at our local library is simply a reflection of the larger debate going on in our country and around the world. There have been many comments, and people are passionate on both sides of the debate. However, let’s not get distracted from the original local discussion, which is what is the best information to place in the children’s sections of the library and therefore in the hearts and minds of our children. The hearts and minds of children are a wellspring from which their life choices and actions follow. So, this debate is an important one which will bear fruit in their lives and our community for many years to come.
America was founded and formed into what it is today through the debate of ideas. Why debate? Because ideas lead to actions, and actions have consequences. We debate because we believe our standards, our convictions, are the best way. It is no different in the discussion we are having regarding the library. I truly believe most people on each side of the debate have good intentions. Some would say there is no absolute truth and therefore no “best path”, but I would ask, “ is that proposition absolutely true?” Many say we should not censor what is in the children’s library, but we censor all kinds of material out of these sections — the question is by what or whose standard do we use and where do these standards come from? Many say the standard is “love”, but sometimes to say “no” is the loving thing to do.
At the last library board meeting some people presented their support of the books that tell children their sex and gender are two different things and their gender is fluid-- it can change day by day. And others at the meeting say our sex is determined by our biology, and gender and sex are the same. Some say the books are ok and we should introduce concepts such as pansexualism, bisexuality and lesbianism, including definitions of the various forms of sexuality, to children at a young age, as young as four, so they can find their way in the world. Yet others say their minds are not developed enough to understand such concepts and therefore doing this would do more harm than good.
Are you pleased with the direction and path the library is going? Whatever side of the debate you are on, you do have a voice. The board members are appointed and approved by the Mayor of Jonesboro and City Council and the Craighead County Judge and Quorum Court, who are elected by the general public. Taking this into consideration, one thing we can be assured of: what path the library chooses will ultimately be a reflection of the hearts of the people. Hearts that may have been shaped by a book they read at the library.
Whatever side of the debate we are on, it is evident that both perspectives cannot be true. One side is deceived and promoting a false way. There is not some neutral position we can take. Necessarily, one way has to be the best way, the best path. One idea leads to better choices and therefore will have better consequences in the child’s life and will lead to healthier children. So let the debate on what is best for children continue. But let us all agree that to disagree is not hate, and debate is healthy and should be encouraged.
Mark Nichols
Craighead County
Library Board Member
