Lots of news lately about raising the debt ceiling. Some observations from an independent voter.
The debt ceiling was raised 17 times under Reagan; 11 times under Bush and Bush; Three times under Trump; zero under Biden. The debt ceiling was raised 49 times under Republican presidents and 24 times under Democratic presidents.
25% of all the debt accumulated in the history of America was incurred during the Trump administration. 8 trillion dollars of debt embraced by Republicans in the House and Senate without any hesitation or strings of any kind over Trump's 4 years. 25% of our total debt over a time frame representing 1.5% of our history, much from tax cuts for the wealthy.
Now Republicans want to do something that has never been done in our history, they want to attach strings to raising the debt ceiling. Raising the debt ceiling is about doing what needs to be done to pay the bills we owe from Trump.
The bills we owe represent debts owed. People who do not pay their bills due are deadbeats. The United States has never been a deadbeat.
Results of not raising the debt ceiling: You will not get your Social Security check; You will not get Medicare; Medicaid will end until the ceiling is raised; members of the military will not get paid, buildings will close, issuing passports will stop; and many other events involving the federal government will cease.
If the ceiling is not raised, Republicans will blame Democrats and Democrats will blame Republicans. Independent voters like me will place the blame squarely on the shoulders of Republicans.
What to do? Raise the debt ceiling without any strings attached the way it has been done 73 times before. Then get in a room, close the doors, and talk about what might be done to reduce the deficit, if even for only one year. May require painful tax increases and painful spending cuts.
So if you have any concerns about the debt ceiling, and not getting your Social Security check, let Cotton, and Crawford, and Boozman know how you feel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.