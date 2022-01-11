Defending Arkansas PBS
I read with interest state Sen. Dan Sullivan’s guest column in The Sun on Wednesday, December 29, published under the headline “It’s lawmaker’s duty to vet state funding.”
I doubt I would have understood what he was writing about if I had not previously read a news article in the December 27 Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in which Rachel Herzog reported on the December 14 meeting of the Review Committee of the Arkansas Legislative Council and her December 20 interview with Sullivan. That headline was “Arkansas PBS pulls request for educational content after legislator opposes producer’s politics.”
The Arkansas Legislative Council, which includes senators and representatives, wields considerable power when the legislature is not in session. Its Review Committee “reviews agency requests for professional services contracts,” among other things. Sullivan helped put two ArPBS contracts totaling $260,000 on hold by objecting to a potential contractor’s ... Twitter account.
The contracts were said to be lessons to help K-2 pupils “catch-up” after school interruptions because of the pandemic. Funding was to be from a federal grant. The content was expected to be ready for the 2022 fall semester, so there is a time element involved.
“All looked good,” Sullivan posted on his Facebook account, “until I dug a little deeper and examined the background of the program producer.”
Based on his Facebook posts and her Twitter account, the producer in question is Jesse McMahon, who lives in Maine, has written episodes and a backyard activity guide for the PBS Kids show “Nature Cat,” favors mask mandates to protect her two-year-old toddler, and is concerned about climate threats.
Her partner in these contracts is said to be Adam Rudman, who has written for “Sesame Street,” co-created “Nature Cat,” and founded a production company with his brother David Rudman, another “Sesame Street” writer. David is also a Cookie Monster puppeteer!
(To those who didn’t know, including me, “Nature Cat” is, according to PBS Kids, “designed to encourage children ages 3-8 to go outside and explore the outdoors, while learning about a variety of scientific topics along the way.” Sounds like a good fit for The Natural State.)
The two contracts might be reconsidered at a January 28 ALC meeting, giving ArPBS time to meet with legislators individually, according to Herzog’s article.
Actually, I worry more about Arkansas PBS being held political hostage than I do about these two contracts.
Alarmingly, in a January 6 column in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Sullivan claims that, “Under the cover of darkness, Arkansas PBS sought to hire an out-of-state ‘woke’ producer to create television shows directed at our children.”
It concerns me that Sullivan is throwing heavy-handed accusations at Arkansas PBS as state budget hearings get underway in preparation for the fiscal session to begin on February 14.
Both of his columns left me with baffling questions. How does a public hearing of the Arkansas Legislative Council become “the cover of darkness”? How does $260,000 in contracts become a “two-year $4.3 million production”?
If Sullivan wants to convince me that Arkansas PBS should be more transparent, he should be more transparent. Post the documents he’s writing about. Or do a better job of explaining.
One might not realize after reading Sullivan’s columns that Arkansas PBS already has oversight from a seven-member commission appointed by governors with state senate approval. Based on appointment dates, six of the current seven were appointed by Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
The Arkansas Department of Education is a partner in these proposed contracts. All nine on the ADE board seem to have been appointed by Hutchinson.
I’m not saying there is no room for improvement at what I still like to call AETN, the Arkansas Educational Television Network. But I think it does a good job with its mission of providing life-long learning, from preschool to my age.
In both newspaper columns, Sullivan seems to be asking ArPBS to hire Arkansas people, use Arkansas teachers, and involve Arkansas students. Duh! I think it has been doing that for decades. Especially in partnership with the Arkansas Department of Education.
Some recent examples:
Early in the pandemic with schools closed, special lessons created by Arkansas teachers of the year were televised to homes across the state as part of Arkansas AMI (Alternative Methods of Instruction).
“Rise and Shine” was a K-5 summer learning program, also led by state teachers of the year and including virtual field trips to Arkansas locations.
With broadband access expanding, Arkansas PBS and ADE have already launched ArkansasIDEAS (Internet Delivered Education for Arkansas Schools).
And if Sullivan really wants the state to “train our own” content producers, then he should work closely with Arkansas State University to develop a strong, creative, competitive program for educational media. Plus, help increase the Arkansas PBS production budget.
Kitty Sloan
Paragould
