Despite overwhelming complaints and condemnation by liberals about undeniable belief and certainty among conservatives that the 2020 election was stolen by Democrats, is it possible that a repeat of the 2020 election could be happening again in 2022?
As baseball great Yogi Berra once said, it “seems like Dejavu all over again”? Results in the Nevada and New Hampshire US Senate races for example, which were trending toward Republican victories, rebounded into last minute Democrat wins, thanks once again to the discovery of mysteriously late and totally unexplainable ballot boxes turning up.
When the polls closed in Nevada on election night, the only reported uncounted ballots were in strong Republican districts, and it was reported that the Democrat candidate would have to get 63% of the uncounted votes from these Republican majority districts to win. Despite the fact that the Republican candidates in both the Nevada and New Hampshire Senate races had overcome huge deficits and had even taken a slight lead in the polls leading up to Election Day, Democrat candidates in both races were declared the winners. Is this simply coincidence, or is it something far more sinister? If Democrats were lucky enough to get away with it in 2020, surely they wouldn’t be so bold as to attempt it again! Or would they?
With dictator want-a-be George Soros lurking in the background and using his ill-gotten gains to work his so-called magic, who knows what evil deeds can be accomplished?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.