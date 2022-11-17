Despite overwhelming complaints and condemnation by liberals about undeniable belief and certainty among conservatives that the 2020 election was stolen by Democrats, is it possible that a repeat of the 2020 election could be happening again in 2022?

As baseball great Yogi Berra once said, it “seems like Dejavu all over again”? Results in the Nevada and New Hampshire US Senate races for example, which were trending toward Republican victories, rebounded into last minute Democrat wins, thanks once again to the discovery of mysteriously late and totally unexplainable ballot boxes turning up.