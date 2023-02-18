Former South Carolina Governor and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley’s 2024 presidential announcement this week, which makes her the first Republican to declare other than former President Donald Trump himself, formally commences what should prove to be a tumultuous GOP presidential primary. But despite the impending made-for-TV tumult in the GOP primary, the fact remains that the party has a number of possible or likely candidates who are either well-qualified or broadly popular with a substantial slice of the national electorate.

The same is simply not true for the Democratic Party. And as the octogenarian President Joe Biden shows all signs of imminently launching his reelection campaign, even the mainstream press is starting to fret.

Josh Hammer is a syndicated columnist through Creators Content. He is opinion editor of Newsweek, a research fellow with the Edmund Burke Foundation and a contributing editor for Anchoring Truths.