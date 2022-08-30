A lot of attention is being focused on Donald Trump’s influence with our upcoming mid-term elections.
Trump has endorsed many candidates who won their primaries, but that includes some incumbents who were around before Trump even became a Republican, people who were definite favorites to win anyway, and even unopposed candidates.
But it’s hard to tell with some of these “winners” if it was Trump’s endorsement that got them nominated, or Democratic backing that did the trick.
Democrats are spending lots of money supporting the wackiest, most far out, right-wing candidates in Republican primaries, thinking it will give the Democrat a better chance of victory in the general election. It’s real disappointing that the party claiming to hold people accountable for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, is spending money to get election-deniers elected.
For example, earlier this month Democratic funding helped John Gibbs, who was endorsed by Trump, defeat Michigan Third Congressional District U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan in the Republican primary.
Gibbs has been a software engineer and a Christian missionary. He is an African American, a political Twitter commentator, and a HUD appointee of President Trump’s, who says he doesn’t believe the results of the 2020 presidential election. He’s accused Democratic officials of taking part in Satanic rituals, and tweeted it’s the party of “Islam, gender-bending, anti-police, ‘u racist!’”
Meijer is the freshman congressman from what was Gerald Ford’s district. He is White, and has been a political and business analyst. He was one of only 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump on Jan. 13, 2020.
Just before the primary, Meijer wrote a piece for the Common Sense website titled Why the Democrats Are Funding My Far-Right Opponent. Here’s an excerpt:
Since the election of Donald Trump – and especially since January 6 – Democrats have claimed that democracy is under grave threat. Party leaders like Sean Maloney, the head of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, have claimed that we are in an existential conflict between defenders of democracy and advocates of authoritarianism. “It’s not just about Trump,” Rep. Maloney said late last month on MSNBC. “It’s about a MAGA Republican movement that is defined by serious, serious things like the attack on our democracy.” He warned: “It’s going to be those MAGA Republicans who take away your rights, your benefits and your freedoms.”
So you would think that the Democrats would look at John Gibbs and see the embodiment of what they say they most fear. That as patriots they would use every tool at their disposal to defeat him and similar candidates that they’ve said are an existential threat.
Instead they are funding Gibbs.
Democrats like Maloney argued that Republicans who looked the other way during the Trump era put party over country. But they know of what they speak: In one of many such naked political gambits aimed at elevating the weaker Republican candidate ahead of the November midterm elections, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) launched a $435,000 ad buy to promote the election-denying Gibbs in the final days leading up to our primary.
Meijer notes that the amount spent by Democrats was more than Gibbs raised during his whole campaign, and that Trump only gave Gibbs a single $5,000 contribution from the Save America Super PAC.
On the other hand, U.S. Rep. Liz Chaney, no fan of Trump, and vice chair of the Jan. 6 Select Committee hearings, got support from Democratic donors to hang on to the only U.S. House seat in Wyoming, but she still was trounced by her Trump-endorsed GOP primary opponent, Harriet Hageman.
There’s a recent Washington Post article that highlights various tactics the Democrats have used in the primaries for ads that would seem like attacks in a general election, but are actually designed to stir up the most conservative base of Republican voters, either by calling the more moderate candidate they don’t want to win “the establishment” candidate, or by targeting the one they really want to go up against as “too conservative.”
Some Democrats like to point out how wonderful this strategy worked in Missouri in 2012 when Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee pumped about $2 million of advertising into boosting Todd Akin, the Republican candidate she wanted to run against, using reverse psychology, and calling him “too conservative,” while linking him to other supposedly scary conservatives like Michele Bachmann of Minnesota and Mike Huckabee of Arkansas. She called it “Operation Dog Whistle” in her book, “Plenty Ladylike: A Memoir.” McCaskill beat Akin with 54.8 percent to Akin’s 39.1 percent in the general election.
Earlier this summer, however, McCaskill, who lost her senate seat in 2018 to fist-pumping Capitol riot cheerleader Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, warned this strategy could backfire. “There certainly are risks, and it’s certainly different today than it was a decade ago,” McCaskill said during an NPR interview. “When Todd Akin said what I expected him to say, something that was off the wall in the general election, unlike today, the Republican leadership all came together and rejected him.” She also said: “I’m not sure you could count on Republican leaders to stand up and reject a candidate that said things that were abhorrent to most voters.”
Here in Arkansas a decade ago Gov. Mike Bebee, a Democrat, was serving his second term after being re-elected by winning every one of the state’s 75 counties, and his opponent, Jim Keet, was the only person that sought the GOP nomination for governor. So yes, times certainly have changed. You’d think Democrats would update their playbook.
