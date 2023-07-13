The sane world agrees. You don’t get more bizarre than Ron DeSantis’ latest foray into culture war lunacy. We speak of that campaign video that bashes gay America while flashing a picture of Brad Pitt as a hunky Achilles.

The Florida governor recalls Herbert Lom in the “Pink Panther” movie, where as an Inspector Dreyfus gone mad, he’s seen banging angrily on a piano in a mental institution.

Froma Harrop is a syndicated columnist through Creators Content. Follow her on Twitter @FromaHarrop. She can be reached at fharrop@gmail.com.