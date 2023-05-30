Ron DeSantis apparently wants to be president. His pitch rests on the “Florida blueprint,” the stuff he’s done as the state’s governor. But the assumption that the American majority wants much of the DeSantis program is shaky. It’s not even clear that Floridians do.

A Pew poll has 56 percent of Floridians supporting legal abortion in all or most cases. And that was taken before DeSantis actually made abortion illegal. Polls also show most Floridians opposed to permitless, concealed carry of weapons. Thanks to DeSantis, angry shoppers mumbling to themselves at Publix can hide weapons of war in their backpacks.

