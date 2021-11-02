Apparently we no longer have immigration laws in this country or a border. The first duty of our president to secure and protect the homeland seems to be totally ignored.
If you are in favor of illegal immigrants crossing our borders you should move there, live on the border, let them cross through your property leaving trash, cutting fences, etc. and see if you still support that. Let a drunk illegal immigrant driving with his lights off slam into the back of your car killing a 5-year-old child or rape a family member on a subway train. It won't be long until the surge will be felt in your hometowns.
One spark if not immediately put out can cause an uncontrollable fire. Why walls for the homes of government leaders and presidents but not for the country? Because of ignorance and inaction we now have a crisis at our border.
Because of vaccine mandates, New York has put thousands of police and firemen who were on the front lines of COVID saving lives, on unpaid leave. Yet, illegals seem to be entering and spreading throughout the country with no testing or vaccines. We have a crisis and disaster happening called the Biden administration and the far left progressive socialist squad agenda destroying this country from within.
Americans and our incompetent leaders past and present have become spoiled from God's blessings. Brats so busy complaining and arguing about everything they became ignorant and unaware of the fact that "as a thief in the night, in a moment, in the twinkling of an eye" it seems China may now have the capability to destroy this country. Changes seem to be happening quickly around the world.
Diane Parnell
Jonesboro
