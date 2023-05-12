As a Sun reader, I would like to thank those who continue to write letters to the editor. With social media echo chambers and many biased information sources, local newspaper editorial pages are one of the few forums where those with differing views can exchange ideas and opinions. The May 9th edition contained several thought-provoking letters.

Howard Weinstock warned of the danger of SkyCop cameras. While I respect concerns about civil liberties, most of us are far more concerned about crime. I invite the Jonesboro Police Department to place a SkyCop camera on my property at any time.