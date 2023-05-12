As a Sun reader, I would like to thank those who continue to write letters to the editor. With social media echo chambers and many biased information sources, local newspaper editorial pages are one of the few forums where those with differing views can exchange ideas and opinions. The May 9th edition contained several thought-provoking letters.
Howard Weinstock warned of the danger of SkyCop cameras. While I respect concerns about civil liberties, most of us are far more concerned about crime. I invite the Jonesboro Police Department to place a SkyCop camera on my property at any time.
Joyce Cook addressed the transgender movement. Transgender identifying persons are created in the image of God like everyone else. We should treat such individuals with respect but that does not require affirming delusions about gender identity. The fact that a person may be more or less masculine or feminine than gender norms does not mean that the God-assigned gender is wrong. And God created only two genders.
Elizabeth Day Arnoult called attention to the need for indoor walking locations. With the exception of one local church gym, I am not aware of any free spaces for indoor walking. There is one possible solution for former mall walkers who are seniors. Jonesboro is fortunate to have three local fitness centers with indoor tracks. There is a good chance that a Medicare supplement will cover membership fees.
John Putt expressed concern about lenient sentences for serious crimes. All prosecutors must plea bargain as taking every criminal prosecution to court brings the justice system to a halt. We need tougher sentencing for violent offenses. In this year’s session, our Legislature took a good first step in passing the Protect Arkansas Act which requires murderers and rapists to serve the majority of their sentence before eligibility for parole.
Jon Hubbard suggests that today’s Democrats are happy to “call Sodom and Gomorrah” home." The Democratic Party's stance on social issues is disappointing to those holding traditional Judeo-Christian values. At the same time, I seriously doubt that God is pleased with either party. No party will save America since the problems are more spiritual than political. Only the people of America turning to God will reverse our decline.
