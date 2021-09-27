My first reaction to California’s recent statewide referendum to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom was, “Are you kidding me?"
Typical for California — the only state that limits the number of bathtubs you can have; not to mention it was an independent country back in 1846.
Then I focused on Congress and wondered what we, the people, could do to override its hyper-partisan stalemate and invoke the people’s will on getting results on police reform, gun control, climate change, immigration reform, infrastructure rebuilding, medical and pharmaceutical cost controls, social and voting justice, etc.
Then I took a second look at California — a much deeper dive — and what I learned changed my mind about this wonderful, forward-thinking state, home of the worlds largest tree, a 2,700 year-old Sequoia.
I learned that California stands alone among other states as well as our federal government in assigning ultimate governing power of their voters through what’s known as “direct democracy.”
In 1911, Californians adopted a form of direct democracy that gives them the final say over state government and its elected officials. Direct democracy allows California voters to create and adopt legislation through public initiative; they enjoy similar power to revoke and effectively nullify existing legislation via referendum and the ability, as witnessed recently, to remove elected officials from office using their recall authority. Direct democracy is alive and well in California.
It’s something to think about especially at a time when electronic balloting is on the horizon. Direct democracy is a viable alternative to our current representative democracy especially at a time when our elected representatives have lost their way and behave more like warlords than elected public servants.
As a member of America’s voting public — the electorate — I’m wondering if anyone can tell me (with a straight face) the mission of Congress, its purpose, its raison d’etre?
I had to search Wikipedia to refresh my memory.
“Through legislative debate and compromise, the U.S. Congress makes laws that influence our daily lives. It holds hearings to inform the legislative process, conducts investigations to oversee the executive branch, and serves as the voice of the people and the states in the federal government.”
Does anyone see a connection between this mission and what’s actually happening in Washington today?
Hyper-partisans among us will not waste a breath before throwing stones at their “enemies” in the democratic process, treating them not as “participants” in a bipartisan political process, but as combatants in a medieval struggle for power.
To add insult to injury, many elected officials defend their inaction citing parochial obligations to their narrow electorates as if any of the issues I enumerated earlier have geographical boundaries. It’s not enough to be politically bankrupt, our elected representatives insist on being intellectually dishonest and insulting, too.
George Washington was prescient. He warned us of the dangers of extreme partisanship in his Farewell Address published exactly 225 years ago.
He presaged it would lead to the “ruins of public liberty.”
Where are the George Washington’s of our age?
This is America; not a wasteland of tribal malevolence.
Harry Herget
Little Rock
