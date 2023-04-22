The first round of the “Florida and Gov. Ron DeSantis v. The Walt Disney Company” fight, held last spring, ended in a clear DeSantis victory and Disney defeat.
Following Disney’s opposition to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act, Florida passed a law to abolish the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which in 1967 incentivized Disney’s initial planting of a flag in Central Florida by giving the corporation government-like powers over basic municipal services such as zoning, building codes and waste treatment.
Not content to merely get smacked around once, apparently, Disney under CEO Bob Iger has opted to attempt an end-around that would thwart the Florida Legislature, and entrench Disney’s legal arrangement in Central Florida for another 30 years. Try as Disney might, the forthcoming result will be a familiar one: Florida and DeSantis are going to win again, and Disney is going to lose again.
On Feb. 10, Florida passed HB 9B, which formally superseded the Disney-dominated Reedy Creek Improvement District with the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District. The practical effect was to replace the old board’s five Disney-controlled members with the new board’s five DeSantis-appointed members. The new board went into effect on Feb. 27.
But, as it turns out, the outgoing Reedy Creek Improvement District board, in the final lead-up to HB 9B’s passage into law, purported to enter into a binding development agreement with Disney. The contract would explicitly give full control over zoning, and other areas to Disney for another 30 years – thus going even further than the already favorable treatment Disney enjoyed under the Reedy Creek Improvement District, and stripping the new district of any meaningful regulatory teeth.
There is just one glaring problem with the development agreement between the outgoing Reedy Creek Improvement District board and The Walt Disney Company: It is a blatantly illegal contract.
First, as a contract, the development agreement between Disney and the outgoing board requires “consideration” by both contracting parties; in other words, each side would need to make some sort of promise, or vow some sort of specific action, with respect to the counterparty.
Second, under Florida’s Sunshine Law, a local government must comply with certain notice requirements for residents in order for the matters addressed at a government’s board meeting to be valid and binding. Public notice of a meeting is mandatory under Florida law; and specifically, for an action of this sort to be binding, notice of the underlying meeting must be mailed to local property owners.
Disney and the outgoing board simply did not do that.
Third, the Florida Constitution stipulates new revenue-raising measured based on proportional taxation, which the development agreement entailed, can only be ratified via a direct referendum of a district.
Finally, the agreement violates yet another basic tenet of contract law: that a contract not be procedurally or substantively “unconscionable.” In fact, the purported development agreement is both.
It is procedurally unconscionable because the very nature of private Disney lawyers “negotiating” with the Reedy Creek Improvement District’s outside counsel and drafting statements for a public hearing is blatantly self-dealing conduct.
And the development agreement is substantively unconscionable because the entire purpose of this charade is to evade the will of the Florida legislature.
Earlier this week, DeSantis announced the legislature, would look to formally override and nullify the development agreement. That is certainly proper, and such action is well within the legitimate ambit of the legislature’s authority. But it is important to also recognize Disney’s attempt to avoid its fate was, and remains, blatantly illegal on its face.
Josh Hammer is a syndicated columnist through Creators Content. He is opinion editor of Newsweek, a research fellow with the Edmund Burke Foundation and a contributing editor for Anchoring Truths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.