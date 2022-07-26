First Avenue, an entertainment venue in Minneapolis canceled Dave Chappelle’s stand-up performance Wednesday in response to complaints on social media that his comedy is offensive, particularly to transgender folks.

The show sold out quickly, according to TMZ and Variety, but at the last minute it was moved to the Varsity Theater with two more shows added.

