Ever heard the phrase “divide and conquer?” It is a tactic used by military leaders and those who desire to conquer others. We see it now being used by those who seek to destroy our Constitution and our nation. Its ugliness is being used to divide us over many issues: mask or not, vaccine or not, race against race, male against female, haves against have-nots. And so we devour each other with words and actions.
What has happened to United We Stand; one nation under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all? Our government and we as individuals have not always done the just and right thing, but we as a whole have not condoned injustice and have striven to right old wrongs. The golden rule of, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you,” has fallen into, “Do to others before they can do to you.”
The forces at work in our nation today are using the divide-and-conquer method to defeat all the good that our Founding Fathers sought to protect with the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. Are we as a people going to allow ourselves to be led like sheep to the slaughter by powerful oligarchs?
That is where we are headed if we don’t wake up and stop fighting over inconsequential battles. We are all going to be in the same chain gang if we continue to allow ourselves to be divided. When we are enslaved by dictators we will no longer be free to choose; we will be told what to do and when to do it. What kind of nation are our children and grandchildren inheriting from us? Do we still have enough integrity to live our lives and let others live theirs?
Human wisdom has always been flawed because we don’t realize all the ramifications of our plans and knowledge. The most glorious of human inventions and schemes can be turned into disaster and destruction when grasped by the ego maniacs or religious fanatics. When all is said and done for each of us, will we follow the ones who comes to kill, steal and destroy or we will follow the One who came to give us abundant and eternal life? The survival of our democratic republic rests on which we follow.
Wanda J. Rackley
Jonesboro
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.