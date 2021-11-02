The proposed redistricting of state legislative House seats deals a terrible blow to Jonesboro in dividing the city into multiple districts with larger rural areas with populations far removed from our city and with little in common with its needs.
North Jonesboro is lumped into a district that stretches all the way to Walnut Ridge. ASU and part of East Jonesboro stretch south to take in Trumann and other communities in eastern Poinsett county. Other parts of the city are also divided up and gerrymandered.
While part of this is almost certainly, based on the map, an effort to reduce the political power of voting students and minority groups at the legislative level, the apportionment board has gone further and carved our city into so many different districts that it will lack any effective representation when in fact Jonesboro has such a large population that multiple districts could and should have been carved out within the city.
Dwindling rural communities should be consolidated with communities with the same problems and interests, not lumped in with pieces of our city to create nonsensical districts with communities that have nothing in common.
I hope our city and county leaders will be speaking out against this foolishness. As for us residents, we have less than 30 days to speak up and say we don't want Jonesboro so horribly divided up. You can do so at arkansasredistricting.org/public-comments.
David McAvoy
Jonesboro
