On Tuesday, the Jonesboro City Council Public Service Committee will vote on whether to approve Resolution 21-167, or Bobby Long’s “Pro-Life” declaration.
Other than the fact that this resolution does not belong anywhere in city council committees, this resolution is certainly not a public service for the city of Jonesboro.
It does not help to feed hungry children and adults. It does not promote better health for children and adults via social distancing, masking up and getting a vaccine, something that can literally save your life in the midst of the worst pandemic our generation has ever seen. It does not encourage safer drinking water or cleaner air to breathe.
Instead, all this resolution does is virtue signal to Mr. Long’s base. This resolution is divisive and an assault on women’s reproductive rights. I would encourage every resident in Jonesboro to write to the city council in strong opposition of this resolution.
Chenoa Summers
Jonesboro
Commented
