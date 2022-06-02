Today we learn of yet another fatal mass shooting -- in a Tulsa, Oklahoma hospital -- just days after the horrific elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and only a few more days before that another mass shooting in a grocery store in Buffalo, New York. And these are only the latest “mass” shootings in places where we thought citizens were safe from crazed killers with guns. What is happening to our country?
We are still living here in Jonesboro, Arkansas, with the long-term impact on many people, including families and first responders, of the horrific Westside Middle School shootings of March 24, 1998, which at the time was the second worst school shooting in US history. Twenty-four years later we can only watch in horror and anguish as families, first responders, and many others in Uvalde can look forward to decades of pain, grief and anguish. And we can add those in dozens of other towns and cities – most recently Buffalo and Tulsa – who are facing the same thing.
It is more than obvious that the existing gun safety laws and regulations in the USA are a complete failure. There have been no serious federal attempts to deal with gun safety issues for decades, and now we see the result. Other countries have had mass killings and have enacted national measures to cope with the problem. The citizens of Uvalde, Texas, yelled earlier this week at President Biden, "Do something!" Our elected representatives should listen and act.
Charles Hartwig
Jonesboro
Commented
