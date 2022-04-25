After the British prime minister went to Ukraine and Joe Biden was asked whether he was going he said, “They won’t let me go.” During a press conference, when asked about this statement, his press secretary said, “We are not sending the president to Ukraine.”
I do not know if he should go to Ukraine or not, but I am gravely concerned about these statements. He needs to have advisors on such matters, but while he should listen to them, I thought he was elected to make the decision. If he has higher-ups telling him where he is not allowed to go and sending him on missions, we need to drop the “in-chief” from the designation given in the Constitution.
If he is not commander-in-chief, I wonder what other constitutional duties he is not the one performing. Do we really even have a president?
James Elwyn Hinds
Jonesboro
