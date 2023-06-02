There’s finally some movement in Washington on raising the debt ceiling. Or, at least, the key players want to give the impression of movement, even if no one expects actual negotiating – much less a willingness to cede ground – until we’re much closer to a U.S. default.

If you’re like me, you can’t help but view this brinksmanship – with U.S. financial credibility and the economy on the line – with a mix of impatience and resignation. Why impatience? Because what’s going on in Washington right now is a waste of time. It seems unlikely that Congress would willingly cause chaos in world financial markets, but its members seem happy to waste valuable time they could be devoting to more productive work on the threat that they might. Very few people on Capitol Hill expect Congress to fail to raise the debt ceiling; in essence, this is a political game that’s become a gridlock-inducing diversion.

Lee Hamilton is a Senior Advisor for the Indiana University Center on Representative Government; a Distinguished Scholar at the IU Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies; and a Professor of Practice at the IU O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs. He was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives for 34 years.