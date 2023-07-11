I have friends who routinely ask where I’ve traveled of late and where I plan to go next. The answer is that, except for a recent trip to New York, I haven’t gone anywhere. As for my plans for future travel, plans, yes, I have them. I plan to not travel.

An insanity has gripped Americans. It often does under the unfortunate name of “revenge travel” – the notion that we must travel aggressively now to make up for the time lost in COVID closures. Add to that those silly bucket lists of places you “must” see before your demise. Who sez? The mighty god Instagram, flashing dreams of idyllic villages overlooking the blue Ionian Sea with only you there.

Froma Harrop is a syndicated columnist through Creators Content. Follow her on Twitter @FromaHarrop. She can be reached at fharrop@gmail.com.