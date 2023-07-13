Television and radio evangelists often refer to a unique role that God has planned for the modern day nation of Israel. This is frequently discussed during Bible studies related to “end times” prophecy. A survey found that 82 percent of American evangelicals believe God has a special relationship with Israel.

There are good secular reasons to support Israel and its right to exist as a nation. This is not an argument against the Israeli government but with the notion that a covenant remains between God and Israel.