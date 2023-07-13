Television and radio evangelists often refer to a unique role that God has planned for the modern day nation of Israel. This is frequently discussed during Bible studies related to “end times” prophecy. A survey found that 82 percent of American evangelicals believe God has a special relationship with Israel.
There are good secular reasons to support Israel and its right to exist as a nation. This is not an argument against the Israeli government but with the notion that a covenant remains between God and Israel.
It is true that God chose Israel (through Abraham’s descendants) to carry out his promises. Moses instructed the Israelites to do what God required. Like the rest of humanity, the people of Israel had a rebellious nature. The Israelites turned against God. The prophets called for repentance to no avail. As a consequence of sin, the Israelites were taken into captivity. Despite their rebellion, a promise was made by God for Israel to be restored one day. And God kept his promise, the Israelites eventually returned to their land.
God’s plan of redemption pointed to one capable of delivering everyone (including the Gentiles) from their sins. The Messiah would come through the line of Abraham and through his sacrifice, make forgiveness available for all. Israel’s purpose was to bring about the promised Messiah who is Jesus Christ.
Galatians 3:23-27 tells us “For as many of you as were baptized into Christ have put on Christ. There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is no male and female, for your all one in Christ Jesus. And if you are Christ’s, then you are Abraham’s offspring, heirs according to promise.”
The ceremonial law of Moses and the unique relationship between God and Israel was only intact until Jesus could come to redeem all of humanity. God still loves the Jewish people as he loves all of humankind; however, Israel’s spiritual role as a nation has been fulfilled. All in Christ are counted as Abraham's seed and blessed for having their sins forgiven.
Some mistakenly assume that the U.S. is God’s chosen country. The Bible tell us that God does not show favoritism (Acts 10:34) toward any earthly kingdom. God’s people today (spiritual Israel) make up the body of Christ.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.