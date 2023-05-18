The Trump rally promoted by CNN (but paraded as a “town hall”) included the inevitable references to the former president’s piggish remarks about women. Kaitlan Collins dug in on the famous “Access Hollywood” videotape in which the former president claimed that a rich celebrity could grab a woman by her privates and get away with it. He responded that (a) this statement is obviously true, and (b) he was one such privileged celebrity.

This rally came on the heels of his losing a lawsuit in which writer E. Jean Carroll accused him of sexual assault in a dressing room at a posh department store. His defense in denying the charges included the remark that Carroll was “not my type.”

Froma Harrop is a syndicated columnist through Creators Content. Follow her on Twitter @FromaHarrop. She can be reached at fharrop@gmail.com.