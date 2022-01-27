When people say, “Don’t judge me, I live out of my car,” – OK, let’s be honest I’m talking about myself. When I say “Don’t judge me, I live out of my car,” I am telling the truth.
After more than 20 years of driving Highway 412 to Walnut Ridge every day, I now find myself making a similar, though slightly shorter and curvier, trip down Highway 351.
Raising two active boys has often times meant pulling into the driveway long enough to load a kid or two, and whatever equipment, supplies or change of clothes was needed, and then pulling right back out for the evening activities.
It is amazing to me how my car would cling to my children’s belongings, refusing to allow them to carry anything they brought out back into the house at the end of the night.
Today, with one at college at Arkansas State and one getting closer to the independence a driver’s license will bring, I often just have to get myself to whatever the evening holds, but the trips in and out of the driveway remain frequent and the car remains a catchall for sports equipment, discarded clothing and shoes from my youngest doing quick changes before games and junk mail grabbed from the mailbox and filed in the backseat.
It is easy to see that the first living space my car has become is a closet, which also explains the lawn chairs and blankets that stay year round in the back hatch.
Now to add to the chaos, my car also often serves as a dining room. The infamous “they” say it is important to sit down and eat together as a family – I hope that includes meals in the car. If so we are nailing that one.
Sometimes it is fast food, but often it is sandwiches or wraps that whoever gets home first throws together to eat between the house and our destination. Add to that a growing boy, and there is a good chance for the need for more food before the evening is over.
On top of that, I often find myself eating my breakfast on the way to work. Before-school practices mean rushing myself and my son out the door, so dining in transit is often my solution. My husband bemoans the fact that somehow all our travel glasses find their way to my car, but somehow never make it back in the house. He will say, “The cabinet is empty, time to clean out Mom’s car.”
In addition, my car serves as my mobile office. Thanks to technology I can use my cellphone through my radio to make calls and receive text messages, though the sweet, robotic, feminine voice that reads me my messages can be a little creepy.
I often have note pads, a camera bag or files I’m transporting from work to home or from the Jonesboro office to the Walnut Ridge office. It is not unusual to get a call or message and have to pull over and set up shop to complete a task before getting back on the road.
My car is also sometimes a living room, with the best conversations about life and dreams and struggles and victories. For several years my mom worked with me at Walnut Ridge, and we commuted together. Though she stressed out when I would let our traveling living room get a little too close to empty, those days of bonding as more than just mother and daughter, but as friends, are precious to me.
I don’t see my oldest as often now that he is a college student, but on a couple of occasions when he has found out I had errands to run he’s asked if I could pick him up so we could just visit in the car between stops. Of course, I said yes, it is always a joy to have time with my family in my living room on wheels.
Lastly, my car is often my sanctuary ... the quiet I need at the beginning of a day or the peace I need after a hectic one. I have listened to the Bible on tape, a gift from one of my ASU professors when I graduated college, and later on CD when cassettes became a thing if the past.
Sometimes music is what soothes my soul, and I have definitely been known to host some concerts in my car. But oftentimes it is silence that I cherish giving me time to reflect on the happenings of the day.
So if you happen past my car and peek in the windows, just remember it is not just a car – it is a closet, a dining room, a mobile office, a living room and a sanctuary – and yes it will probably be a mess. Don’t judge me, I live out of my car.
Gretchen Hunt can be reached at ghunt@jonesborosun.com.
