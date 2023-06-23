In today’s America, it sure is nice to be a Biden.

Presidential prodigal son Hunter Biden’s plea deal this week with the Justice Department encapsulates, in many ways, the two-tiered system of justice that conservatives have been decrying at least since then-FBI Director James Comey let then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton off scot-free for her infamous email server because, in his words, “no reasonable prosecutor” would have brought the case. After a five-year Department of Justice criminal probe, Hunter will escape jail time and avoid any punishment at all (other than a two-year probation period) for having lied on a federal firearms background check form.

