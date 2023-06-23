In today’s America, it sure is nice to be a Biden.
Presidential prodigal son Hunter Biden’s plea deal this week with the Justice Department encapsulates, in many ways, the two-tiered system of justice that conservatives have been decrying at least since then-FBI Director James Comey let then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton off scot-free for her infamous email server because, in his words, “no reasonable prosecutor” would have brought the case. After a five-year Department of Justice criminal probe, Hunter will escape jail time and avoid any punishment at all (other than a two-year probation period) for having lied on a federal firearms background check form.
It is easy to envision how this whole sordid business may very well have gone down.
U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware David Weiss – a Trump appointee, presumably retained after the 2020 presidential election to give Uncle Joe a pretense of “apolitical” legitimacy in the Hunter probe – calls Attorney General Merrick Garland to report his findings, given the closely scrutinized nature of the investigatory subject.
And so the deed was done.
It is only in that broader context that we can interpret Hunter’s plea deal with David Weiss. The administration seems to think that by dropping the news of Hunter’s sweetheart deal now, five years into the DOJ probe but a mere week after former President Donald Trump’s arraignment for his own unprecedented federal indictment, the American people will cease their caviling.
Do not fall for this cynical trap.
The latest Burisma allegations – which, while thus far uncorroborated, match the timelines and are a matter of profound national interest and concern, not least because they cut to the very heart of America’s current most entrenched and expensive overseas escapade: Ukraine.
Weiss, Garland and President Biden have dangled in front of us all a very shiny object: the son has pleaded guilty to federal offenses.
Really, how stupid do our rulers think we are?
Josh Hammer is a syndicated columnist through Creators Content. He is opinion editor of Newsweek, a research fellow with the Edmund Burke Foundation and a contributing editor for Anchoring Truths.
Josh Hammer is a syndicated columnist through Creators Content. He is opinion editor of Newsweek, a research fellow with the Edmund Burke Foundation and a contributing editor for Anchoring Truths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.