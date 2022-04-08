I have noticed that several restaurants in Jonesboro have begun charging a credit card fee at checkout. We already have a sales tax fee plus a hamburger tax imposed by the mayor and council without a vote from the citizens.
The credit card fee imposed by the businesses is an additional tax to the consumer. These businesses are double dipping. When they file their taxes the credit card fees are deductible. Therefore, these businesses are adding additional fees to your bill.
If the credit card fee is 3.5% for example, then the business charges the consumer 3.5% plus gets a deduction of 3.5% at tax time. I find this to be ludicrous and will refuse to do business with these folks.
Jim Walker
Jonesboro
The consumer is getting ripped off enough as it is. We should not be penalized for eating out. When you enter a restaurant ask if there is a charge for using your credit card and then you can decide whether or not to dine there.
The typical meal for two people is $40 or more and climbing. I do not appreciate being charged to use my credit card.
