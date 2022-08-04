On Tuesday, while I was at Brookland School taking a photo of a doctoral diploma presentation, I had the opportunity to experience an active shooter drill being conducted by local law enforcement agencies.

Representatives of the Brookland Police Department, Brookland School security, Jonesboro Police Department, Jonesboro Fire Department and Arkansas Game and Fish were on hand for school safety training and to run through different scenarios that they hope to never face.

