On Tuesday, while I was at Brookland School taking a photo of a doctoral diploma presentation, I had the opportunity to experience an active shooter drill being conducted by local law enforcement agencies.
Representatives of the Brookland Police Department, Brookland School security, Jonesboro Police Department, Jonesboro Fire Department and Arkansas Game and Fish were on hand for school safety training and to run through different scenarios that they hope to never face.
Sally Smith, public information specialist with the JPD, said Jonesboro officers have teamed with multiple schools in the area to conduct drills and school safety training recently, but Tuesday’s event at Brookland offered a more complete look at what response to a true emergency would look like.
By involving multiple police agencies, fire department responders and others, it was surreal to watch as the response to the scenario unfolded in waves – first with law enforcement locating and disabling the suspect and securing the scene.
Then, those posing as victims were rendered aid by the law enforcement officers already inside the building. The next wave included firefighters who were flanked by additional officers as they entered the scene to provide medical aid.
As I stood there taking photos one of the officers turned to me with as much intensity as I assume he would have in a true emergency and said, “Are you part of this?” It took me a second to realize he was asking if I was part of the scenario, and he asked again before I had a chance to reply, “Are you participating or are you just taking photos?”
I quickly let him know I was just observing and taking photographs, but his attention to detail and his desire to make sure that nothing was overlooked in the scenario was noteworthy.
As I was reflecting on Tuesday’s drill, it reminded me of a time several years ago when I was part of a countywide mass casualty drill in Lawrence County. The scenario for that drill was a school bus accident in Walnut Ridge with multiple injuries including a teacher, who I portrayed, who was impaled though the abdomen by part of the bus.
Like the drill at Brookland, the Lawrence County drill involved multiple agencies giving them an opportunity to see how a true emergency of that significance would unfold.
My fate was sealed that day when the medical helicopter that was supposed to fly me had a real emergency and without transport to a trauma center, there was no hope. That is a reality check, for sure, of the importance each agency plays.
In both the active shooter drill in Brookland and the school bus accident drill in Walnut Ridge probably the most important part was the discussion among the agencies after the scenarios were played out.
What went right? What went wrong? What else could have happened that didn’t happen? What could have made communication better? What could have made response time faster?
That is why these trainings are important. It is like any other drill – just like athletes complete drills in practice to be ready for a game, emergency responders conduct drills to be ready for true emergencies – even as we pray they never come.
