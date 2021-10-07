Out of all the drivel written by Diane Parnell in her "Worst to come" letter to the editor, perhaps the most offensive to me is that she started it with "I think."
The words she wrote are a regurgitation of what she sees on Fox News and Facebook. About the only original thought that went into it was which three Democrats she was going to namedrop in the letter; unsurprisingly, she went with three Black people — one of whom doesn't even hold office.
Steven Summers
Jonesboro
