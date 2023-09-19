The Inflation Reduction Act has given Medicare and Medicaid Services the authority to negotiate drug prices with the pharmaceutical industry, the fact that it took from the creation of Medicare Part D until today to allow the government to negotiate drug prices is testimony to the political obstruction that Congress can impose on sensible market reforms.

During the time when the creation of Medicare Part D was being debated in Congress, the pharmaceutical industry was adamantly opposed to any form of price negotiations between the industry and the government. At the time, Canada, which required a 20 percent discount in drug prices, was being held up as an example of what negotiations could accomplish.

Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.