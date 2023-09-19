The Inflation Reduction Act has given Medicare and Medicaid Services the authority to negotiate drug prices with the pharmaceutical industry, the fact that it took from the creation of Medicare Part D until today to allow the government to negotiate drug prices is testimony to the political obstruction that Congress can impose on sensible market reforms.
During the time when the creation of Medicare Part D was being debated in Congress, the pharmaceutical industry was adamantly opposed to any form of price negotiations between the industry and the government. At the time, Canada, which required a 20 percent discount in drug prices, was being held up as an example of what negotiations could accomplish.
In a conversation with an industry executive, shortly after the passage of Medicare Part D, I asked why they opposed any form of negotiation. His response was that the industry feared the government would insist on the 40 percent discount that the Department of Defense and the Veterans Administration receives. My reaction was, “Then just don’t sell to them.” His answer came as a shock, “Why would we do that, we still make a profit at a 40 percent discount.”
Economic theory tells us that we get a greater output at a lower price with highly competitive markets, and a lower output and a higher price with highly concentrated markets. We also know that, at times, breaking up large firms loses us the economies-of-scale, and is thus not economically feasible. The solution in these cases is to create a bilateral monopoly, have one large buyer negotiate with one, (or a few) large sellers. The end result would be an output and price combination that approximates that of a competitive market, something that does not exist in the U.S. drug market today.
Proof of this comes in the form of a 2021 study by the RAND Corporation, a nonprofit global policy think-tank, who found that prices of prescription drugs in the U.S. are 2.4 times higher than the average prices of nine other nations (Austria, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Japan, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom).
In July, Public Citizen reported that in the absence of major federal subsidies for R&D, corporate investment in late-stage development of vaccines and efficacy trials has been limited. Because of this, the U.S. government fully funded the efficacy trials for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, and in an ironic twist, the company quadrupled the price to $110-$130 per dose. Public subsidies made the vaccine feasible but the private sector reaps a substantial reward in terms of profits earned.
There is no such thing as an unregulated market. All markets have regulations, be they related to time and place of sale, age restrictions for purchasers or safety requirements. Some products are outright banned from the marketplace, so claiming that allowing the government to negotiate over drug prices is a violation of our capitalist principles is simply not true.
What is true, is that negotiating a reduction in drug prices will reduce industry profits and possibly their stock prices, and because of this Merck & Co., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Johnson & Johnson and the industry’s biggest lobby group are all suing the government over the law, alleging it violates the Constitution. But case law is not on their side. Even where a company’s price is regulated, as in the case of public utilities, the regulators, by law, must guarantee the firm a normal profit, the profit level needed to keep a firm from leaving the industry.
Now that Medicare can use its buying power to negotiate lower drug prices, pharmaceutical companies are also claiming that this will harm the development of breakthrough drugs. This is also not true, as the Harvard Business Review explains, “Smaller companies now account for the lion’s share of such breakthroughs. The key to supporting drug innovation is to increase NIH funding of the efforts that gives rise to these new companies, cut the costs and accelerate the speed of clinical trials, and reform patent law.”
An additional benefit, which gets little mention, is that substantially lower drug prices will increase the disposable income for families who currently purchase prescription drugs. Lower drug prices have the same effect as an increase in family take home pay, which in turn implies an increase in family welfare.
If this sounds overly theoretical, think of what happens when Walmart the nation’s biggest food retailer (whose motto is “save money, live better”) negotiates with major suppliers. We see prices that are substantially lower than other retailers who are not able to demand the quantity discounts that Walmart insists upon. Allowing Medicare to negotiate prices will do for drugs what Walmart does for food prices.
Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.
