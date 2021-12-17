In response to the Nov. 30 edition of this newspaper, resident far-left columnist Gary Latanich advocated that inflation is not to be feared and, indeed, should be embraced.
His ivory tower opinion is that when one commodity or service becomes too expensive, the people will simply look for alternatives and all will be well.
With fuel prices nearly doubled, we could just move to electric vehicles, and we would never need to worry about that little pricing problem.
That might work if the American people could afford electric cars at this point (we can’t), and if our power grid could handle the stress of millions of electric automobiles (it can’t). Where will all of this electricity come from to charge all those batteries? Coal-fired plants are being shuttered; no more nuclear power plants are being built. At this time we do not have the technology to convert to all electric vehicles.
I do believe that is the future of transportation, but we’re decades away, at least, from seeing that as daily driving reality.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell declared this week that the word “transitory” inflation should not be used. And what exactly does that mean? It means inflation is a new normal for the people of the United States.
The American people are very pessimistic about their economic future under current cabal of leadership. Everywhere you look, every industry you consult, it is a complete dumpster fire. For the left to tell us we are just fine, we can afford it, is an insult to the working people of this country.
Dr. Latanich, have you ever had to make a payroll? Or build anything of marketable value with limited resources? Or make hard decisions on which bills are going to be paid this month? Didn’t think so.
Doug Gilmore
Jonesboro
