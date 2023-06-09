William Dunbar left a life of privilege and ease in Scotland and embarked on one of the great adventures of early Arkansas. He had a life of learning and discovery and gave to the nation an in-depth look at the northern Louisiana and Arkansas.

Dunbar was born at his father’s estate in northern Scotland in 1750. His father, Sir Archibald Dunbar, was a member of the British nobility as the Fourth Baronet of Northfield and Duffus. He was one of seven children born into a life of privilege.

