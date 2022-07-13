President Biden recently called on America’s gas companies to use their market power to help lower the price of gas at the pump to help family’s cope with inflation and especially the high price of gasoline. His efforts were met with derision from Jeff Bezos, the former CEO of Amazon, and various oil advocacy groups.
Bezos, in particular, suggested that Biden didn’t understand how capitalism works. To the extent that Bezos was simply making the claim that prices rise in a market economy when there are shortages, he’s correct.
Firms in competitive industries earning normal profits must raise prices to compensate for cost increases, if not, they will shortly be out of business. In times of disaster, when basic goods are, because of exceptional demand increases, in short supply, we see skyrocketing prices. This too (unfortunately) is how capitalism works because self interest, in the form of profit maximization, is a major component of capitalism
Firms in highly concentrated industries earning profits above the normal level have the capacity to absorb cost increases depending on the size of their profit margins and retained earnings. In other words, it’s not inevitable that shortages, increases in resource costs or changes in exchange rates have to lead to price hikes.
Proof that firms, especially those with considerable market power, have the power to set price(s) to suit their long-run goals can be seen is the response of Japanese and American firms to increases in the dollar/yen exchange rate in the 1980s and 90s. As the exchange rate changed to Japan’s disadvantage the Japanese decided, at times, not to increase the price of cars exported to America. Their preference was to accept lower profit margins and maintain their market share. At other times they did allow their prices to rise, which surprisingly led American firms to raise their prices also. Apparently the American firms preferred to raise their prices as opposed to seeking a larger share of the auto market, a rational response if their assumption was that consumers would not increase their demand for American cars even at a relatively lower price.
These examples show that large firm’s prices are not always set by market forces, rather some firms have enough market power to set their prices in a way that fits with their short or long-run profit goals. If price control is at the discretion of the firm, then Biden was correct in asking the oil firms to do their part in controlling inflation in the fuel sector, especially given their recent increase in profits. The question then becomes, does the empirical evidence support Biden’s claim that the oil companies have the ability to help consumers by lowering prices?
The price of everything in the US economy is determined by labor costs, all other input or resource costs, and the firm’s desired profit margin. Since the end of the COVID recession in the second quarter of 2020, inflation (excluding the financial sector) has increased 6.1, a rate that is considerably higher than the 1.8 percent inflation rate that characterized the business cycles between 1979 and 2019.
The Economic Policy Institute estimates that from 1979 to 2019, labor costs accounted for 62 percent of the growth in prices (inflation), all other input or resource costs accounted for 27 percent of price increases, with profit margins’ accounting for only 11 percent of the growth in prices. But since the second quarter of 2020 to the fourth quarter of 2021 (our current recovery), labor costs accounted for only 8 percent of the growth in prices, all other input or resource costs (a decent indicator for supply-chain problems) accounted for 38 percent of the growth in prices, but profit margins have accounted for 54 percent of the growth in prices, as opposed to the traditional 11 percent.
According to a May 2022 report from the Center for American Progress, in the first quarter of 2022, the five largest oil companies’ profits increased 300 percent over the same quarter in 2021. That is a total of more than $35 billion in profits in just three months. Since February of 2022, eight oil firms have used $36 billion in profits to buy back existing shares of company stock, thus enriching current stockholders, instead of rolling back prices and helping consumers.
The limited data we have suggests that Biden might be right. In addition, on June 8, the average price of gas was $4.05, by July 8, one month later, the average price of gas had fallen to $3.44. The timing of these price drops doesn’t exactly match up with Biden’s speech on June 22, but his contention that the oil firms have the ability to help seems undeniable.
Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.
