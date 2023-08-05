Most private schools in Arkansas are in larger cities and towns and most are Christian-based. Not surprisingly, that describes most of the schools the Department of Education has approved to accept LEARNS Act-funded students.

Based on a list provided by the department and a review of the applicants’ websites, 73 of the 84 approved ones are Christian schools. Of those, 25 are Catholic.

