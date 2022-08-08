Senator Elizabeth Warren has been on late night talk shows criticizing Federal Reserve chairman William Powell for raising interest rates. In a banking committee hearing she even questioned Chairman Powell as to whether he thought that raising interest rates would solve the problem of inflated car prices, to which he said no, prompting her to claim that the Feds actions were irresponsible.

It’s important for us to separate economic analysis which is politically motivated from that which is not, and economic commentary which is over simplified, such that some basic economic realities are not admitted to, a task that will be increasing hard as we get closer to midterm elections.

Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.