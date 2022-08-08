Senator Elizabeth Warren has been on late night talk shows criticizing Federal Reserve chairman William Powell for raising interest rates. In a banking committee hearing she even questioned Chairman Powell as to whether he thought that raising interest rates would solve the problem of inflated car prices, to which he said no, prompting her to claim that the Feds actions were irresponsible.
It’s important for us to separate economic analysis which is politically motivated from that which is not, and economic commentary which is over simplified, such that some basic economic realities are not admitted to, a task that will be increasing hard as we get closer to midterm elections.
Let’s start with Senator Warren’s question about Fed interest rate hikes and their impact or lack of on the car market. The senator knew full well that the Fed cannot target specific industries, that their ability to alter interest rates is a blunt tool, one which impacts the whole array of interest rates, but an impact that is not uniformly felt.
The Fed has a dual mandate, control inflation and maximize output and employment. These two goals are mutually exclusive. Rate cuts stimulate the economy, which increases output and employment, and unfortunately prices. Rate hikes contract the economy, which decreases output and employment, but has a positive side effect of lowering inflation. These same tradeoffs apply to fiscal policy (changes in federal spending and taxation).
The Fed, fearing a repeat of the 2008 recession with it’s massive home foreclosures, bankruptcies and jobless recovery, opted to use an expansionary monetary policy, which put an emphasis on maximizing output and employment. They always admitted that inflation would rise above their stated goal of 2 percent, but that in the long-run, they could bring it down to that level.
If we’re being honest, today’s inflation is higher than the Fed expected. Did they foresee our unprecedented supply chain difficulties that have been made manifestly worse by COVID lock downs? They did not. Nor did they see the impact of war in Ukraine on world food prices. Since no inflation lasts forever, the Fed will ultimately be proven right, our inflation problem will be transitory, just longer and more severe than anyone could reasonably have expected.
It’s the length and severity issues that are now driving the Fed to re-evaluate their policy options. At present we’re seeing inflation running at about 9 percent, with wages rising just slightly above 5 percent, leading the Bureau of Labor Statistics to calculate that real wages have fallen by about 3.5 percent. If these trends continue, the continuous drop in real income will eventually cause consumer spending to decline, spelling an end to inflationary price hikes.
Recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics also suggests that the labor market is tightening. Employment growth in July was 528,000 with unemployment falling to 3.5 percent. With job openings being almost twice the size of the unemployed workforce, wage growth should continue into the future. This creates the possibility of a mutually reinforcing wage-price of the kind we saw in the late 1970s, a spiral that could make our current inflation rates permanent.
While it’s not likely that wage growth would match inflation, so that real incomes would not fall and the inflation would be permanent, the Fed does fear that this type of wage-price spiral could last a long time, during which new business investment would fall to zero as it did in the late 1970s, with families whose incomes did not keep up with inflation suffering serious economic losses.
Remembering the cost-push inflation of the late 70s, the Fed is gravitating toward the idea that it is time to choke off consumer demand such that firms are forced to lower prices in some sectors thus bringing the overall inflation rate down. Lower inflation rates will benefit families whose wages haven’t kept up with inflation, but they’ll have little impact on prices of products facing supply chain problems.
In the end Warren was right, Fed actions won’t fix the inflation problem in the auto industry, but short of more chips, foreign or domestic, nothing will. Chairman Powell is also correct in that the Fed is charged with minimizing the impact of inflation in the overall economy, and has to act before a full-blown wage-price spiral makes our current inflationary pressures, if not permanent, extremely long lived.
We’re facing economic conditions we’ve never seen in the past and as such we have no past policy examples to follow. We would be better served both as consumers and voters if all sides would admit that we’re partially in the dark as to what to do next, and stop trying to mislead the public for political gain.
Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.
