Truth: “When words fall into disuse the experience, meaning and practice go with them.” I’m sharing, alphabetically below, important disused words with replacements (in parentheses). No individual has all characteristics; the collective effect on society is devastating. Consider them and what you can do to help our society recover. They are:
Accountability (irresponsibility), attention (indifference), awareness (ignorance), chastity (sexual promiscuity), Christianity (atheism), clarity (obscurity), common sense (nonsensicality), compromise (polarization), decency (pornography, vulgarity), dependability, trustworthiness (unreliable, untrustworthy), disclosure (concealment, secrecy), earnings (welfare), education (illiteracy), independence, self-sufficiency (dependency), ethics, honor (disgrace, dishonor), expertise (incompetence);
Family values (family devaluation), financial management (debt, waste), foresight (heedlessness), freedom, individuality (slavery, control, socialism), happiness (sadness, despair), honesty (corruption, deception), insight (unawareness), integrity (dishonesty, deceitfulness), justice, equity (injustice, partiality), lawfulness (lawlessness), leadership (tyranny), legitimacy (illegitimacy), life (abortion, murder), logic (nonsense), loyalty (disloyalty, infidelity), mom, dad (gender neutrality), morality (immorality);
Objectivity (bias, subjectivity), open-mindedness (narrow-mindedness, judgmental, opinionated), order, control (chaos); patriotism (treachery), peace (conflict), perceptibility (disguise, undetectability), planning, preparation (short-sightedness, unprepared), practicality (impracticality), propriety (impropriety), prosperity (poverty), prudence (folly, recklessness), punishment (condonation);
Rationality (absurdity, irrationality, senselessness), reason (disregard, neglect), reliability (unreliability), respect (contempt), responsibility (irresponsibility), restraint (uncontrolled); safety (danger, violence), simplicity (complexity), stability (insecurity), truth, realism (lies, denial of reality), understanding (misinterpretation, misperception), unity (division), victim’s rights (criminal protection), willpower (insecurity), wisdom (stupidity).
Concepts and words are interrelated; one loss entails loss of others. Lies are hard to identify when presented as imprecision, social acceptability, exaggeration, or disguised, well-placed propaganda. Lies are so common, so ‘normal,’ in our bias-saturated media, hyper-politically controlled socialistic culture that truth looks inappropriate, alarmist, or unbelievable by comparison. Gullible society is easily controlled by tyrants. Question what you hear!
Caring for language, communication is a moral issue. If society isn’t willing to become stewards of statements they hear, call liars to account – particularly lies threatening national security and society as a whole, then your freedom, everything you hold dear will be destroyed. It’ll take decades to recover. What’s happening to our nation IS happening to you – slowly, imperceptibly.
Recovery depends upon individuals willing to disclose lies, hold others, media and leaders accountable for words and actions; to clarify confusion, identify evasion, correct error, challenge media and remove corrupt (career) politicians’ who intentionally deceive, falsify and mislead.
Doing nothing does something. Begin recovery in November. Status quo hastens imminent destruction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.