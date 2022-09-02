Truth: “When words fall into disuse the experience, meaning and practice go with them.” I’m sharing, alphabetically below, important disused words with replacements (in parentheses). No individual has all characteristics; the collective effect on society is devastating. Consider them and what you can do to help our society recover. They are:

Accountability (irresponsibility), attention (indifference), awareness (ignorance), chastity (sexual promiscuity), Christianity (atheism), clarity (obscurity), common sense (nonsensicality), compromise (polarization), decency (pornography, vulgarity), dependability, trustworthiness (unreliable, untrustworthy), disclosure (concealment, secrecy), earnings (welfare), education (illiteracy), independence, self-sufficiency (dependency), ethics, honor (disgrace, dishonor), expertise (incompetence);