The U.S. government this week released the list of the 10 medications that will be the first to be the subject of the new price negotiations under the Medicare reform bill, and my arthritis drug, Enbrel, made the list. To make the cut, you either had to be taken by millions of people, like Eliquis, or cost a fortune. Enbrel costs a fortune.

I’m one of 47,000 Medicare recipients lucky enough to receive a drug that my old rheumatologist, who originally prescribed it for me, described as a miracle. When he was a young doctor, he told me, his waiting room of patients with rheumatoid arthritis was full of crippled people. With the advent of “biologic” drugs like Enbrel, the crutches and wheelchairs are gone. I count myself very lucky to be mostly symptom-free, which, with RA, is saying a lot. As I say, I’m lucky and blessed. And well-insured. And able to cover the out-of-pocket costs. Which are also substantial.

Susan Estrich is a syndicated columnist through Creators Content.