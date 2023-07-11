Recently, the SCOTUS issued a decision which, in my opinion, is quite disturbing at this point in our history. The court ruled in favor of a Christian web designer in Colorado who cited religious objections in refusing to create websites to celebrate same-sex weddings. Clearly the six justices who voted to allow discrimination have not read the Constitution nor have they understood what this means.
Years ago it was established that anyone who started a business which was open to the public could not refuse to serve someone asking for their service, so long as the request was legal and within the operation of the business. If you bake cakes or serve ice cream or do taxes or operate any other public business, you understand that you cannot legally discriminate (pick and choose to whom you sell your services or products). We did away with “whites only” or “colored water fountain” or “Jews (or Catholics or Muslims or Christians or other religious groups) not wanted here” or any other form of discrimination with the passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act and all the other laws passed since then to make everyone EQUAL in the eyes of the law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.