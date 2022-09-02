My wife and I just returned from a vacation to Sedona, Ariz. The driving distance is almost exactly 2,000 miles and takes us about 20 hours spread over a couple of days (depending upon our rest stops). As we drove, we noticed the complete lack of EVs on the highway. Upon returning, I researched the requirements to drive an EV on the same route. The results are amazing.
Given that the best EV mileage hovers around 250-275 miles/full charge (of course there are $100,000 EVs that offer greater mileage), we would need to stop an additional eight times to recharge. The shortest full charge (being 80%) would be for a level 3 Tesla supercharger and would take about 60 minutes. A level 1 or level 2 charger would take anywhere from six hours to 24 hours to fully charge the battery. So, this would add, at an absolute minimum, eight hours to the trip and a maximum of eight days to reach our destination!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.