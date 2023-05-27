We’ll probably get through this latest debt ceiling crisis as usual, but we’re cutting it awfully close this time, and even if things work out, we’ll eventually suffer the consequences of all this politics and debt.

As of Thursday, we’re a week away from June 1, the date when the government may not be able to pay all its bills. President Biden and House Republican leaders have not agreed on what to do, though apparently they are getting closer. Whatever they come up with must pass both the House and Senate.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.