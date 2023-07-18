Public education is an integral part of our community. In Arkansas, 90% of children attend public schools, and as a proud beneficiary of this system, I can attest to its transformative power. Like you, I hold dear the teachers who helped shape my life.

As an educator at Searcy High School, my commitment to my students compels me to address the LEARNS Act. This 145-page omnibus bill proposes significant changes to education in our state. While some aspects are commendable, others are deeply flawed and will inflict more harm than good.