Public education is an integral part of our community. In Arkansas, 90% of children attend public schools, and as a proud beneficiary of this system, I can attest to its transformative power. Like you, I hold dear the teachers who helped shape my life.
As an educator at Searcy High School, my commitment to my students compels me to address the LEARNS Act. This 145-page omnibus bill proposes significant changes to education in our state. While some aspects are commendable, others are deeply flawed and will inflict more harm than good.
I am actively engaged in a referendum petition to put it on the ballot in 2024. Without the referendum, the act will take full effect in August, leaving most Arkansans uninformed about its impact on our educational landscape. The referendum will provide you with the time needed to thoroughly examine the law and decide if it is the right direction for education in our state.
I believe that everyone’s voice should be heard about the future of education. After an extensive review of the LEARNS Act, I am convinced it is not the solution our legislators hope it to be. This sentiment is widely shared among educators statewide. I implore you to sign the petition before August so we can get it on the 2024 ballot. To find a signing event near you, please visit www.saynotolearns.org.
Together, we can ensure that every voter has the opportunity to have a voice in the future of education in our state.
