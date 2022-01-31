So we learned last week that Barry Bonds, Curt Schilling, Roger Clemens and Sammy Sosa are all out of the running for induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame, right?
Not necessarily.
Although these players were rejected on their final shot at being eligible to get into the HOF by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA), the Eras Committee, which used to be called the Veterans Committee, is made up of Hall of Fame members, executives and veteran members of the media who are charged with the induction of players who were NOT voted in by the BBWAA, as well as Negro League players, and non-playing personnel like managers, owners and executives.
This committee is actually made up of four committees: The Today’s Game Committee considers candidates whose greatest contributions to the game were realized from 1988 to the present; The Modern Baseball Committee covers candidates between 1970 and 1987; The Golden Days Committee considers candidates from 1950-1969; and the Early Baseball Committee considers candidates from 1871-1949.
Each of these committees has 16 members appointed by the HOF Board of Directors. Candidates receiving votes on at least 75 percent of ballots cast will earn election. So, those we thought were out this year might be safe later.
BBWAA voting is supposed to be based on a player’s record, ability, integrity, sportsmanship, character and contributions to the team or teams on which they played. One amendment in voting rules was added in 1989 stating that anyone on baseball’s ineligible list of players shall not be inducted into the HOF. That was evidently because there was a real danger of Pete Rose being elected by the writers, and the HOF folks didn’t want a gambler inducted all of a sudden. I guess they thought they had enough already.
And although the dark cloud of performance-enhancing drug allegations hang over Bonds, Clemons and Sosa, it is there for David Ortiz, too, who was elected to the HOF this week in his first year of eligibility. But, as many have pointed out on social media this week, he’s a nice guy, while others, namely Bonds and Clemons, are referred to as jerks (and other more offensive names).
Schilling’s problem appears to be that he’s a jerk without the help of drugs with his mean tweets about Muslims, transgender people and the media. But since when has being a jerk kept anyone out of the HOF?
When Bonds and Clemons were first eligible in 2013, New York Times writer Bill Pennington pointed out that drawing an integrity line in the sand based on players linked to steroid use was a tenuous stance for the HOF considering who they honor already. He even quoted Robert W. Cohen, from his 2009 book Baseball Hall of Fame – or Hall of Shame? “Baseball has always had some form of hypocrisy when it comes to its exalted heroes,” wrote Cohen. “In theory, when it comes to these kinds of votes, it’s true that character should matter, but once you’ve already let in Ty Cobb, how can you exclude anyone else?”
Cobb, Pennington pointed out: “… was often painted a racist and had numerous documented altercations with African-Americans off the field, including one that led to a charge of attempted murder. Cobb, along with his fellow Hall of Famer Tris Speaker, was also implicated in a game-fixing scheme. Several researchers have written that Cobb and Speaker were members of the Ku Klux Klan, although that has never been conclusively verified.”
Other HOF members who were dedicated racists include Chicago Cubs player-manager Cap Anson, Chicago White Sox owner Charles Comiskey and Baseball Commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis. Lots of boozers and womanizers are enshrined in Cooperstown, too, like Babe Ruth. Some inductees neglected to pay their taxes, cheated at the game in multiple ways or used illegal drugs.
In 1961 when Mickey Mantle missed part of the Yankees’ pennant race, it was because of an infection he was battling that he got from a needle when he was being shot up with a steroid and amphetamine cocktail. And Hank Aaron, in his autobiography, admitted to using amphetamines once during a game. As Pennington noted, Orlando Cepeda served 10 months in prison after being arrested in 1975 for smuggling marijuana into Puerto Rico, and while the BBWAA did not elect him to the HOF, that old Veterans Committee did in 1999.
I think these four belong in Cooperstown, and that the Eras Committee should fix this.
Bonds’ MLB records include 762 home runs, 73 single season home runs, 2,558 walks (232 in a single season), and he was an All-Star 14 times.
Clemens, with 354 wins, is the only 300-win pitcher not in the HOF, according to Fox Sports. He’s a 10 time All-Star, and he won the Cy Young Award seven times, the most of any pitcher in MLB history.
Schilling was a six-time All-Star with three different teams, in two different leagues. He had 3,116 strikeouts – the 15th most in MLB history.
Sosa is one of only five players to hit 60 or more home runs in a single season. The others are Bonds (2001), Roger Maris (1961), Mark McGwire (1998 and 1999), and Babe Ruth (1927). And Sosa is the only player to hit 60 or more home runs in a single season three times (1998, 1999, 2001).
I also think BBWAA members need to start working now on excuses as to why they may elect Carlos Beltran to the HOF next year – as some indicate – when he becomes eligible, seeing as how he was implicated in the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal in 2017.
Steve Gillespie can be reached at editor@ paragoulddailypress.com.
