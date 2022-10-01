The Constitution provides that “No Money shall be drawn from the Treasury, but in Consequence of Appropriations made by Law” by the Congress. So, how can the Executive Branch spend half a trillion dollars of your tax money to pay down student loans when the Congress did not appropriate the funds?
Equally, how can the Executive Branch spend millions of your tax dollars every day to house, feed, provide medical care and transportation to illegal aliens invited into the country by President Biden? The Executive Branch has thrown aside the Constitution.
