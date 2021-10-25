Extremism has no place
The dialogue surrounding the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library’s LGBTQIA+ displays and materials should have been a balanced and honest discussion about the director and staff’s authority, rightfully enumerated to them, over placement and purchasing but the opposition (beginning with two board members) turned it into an on-going censorship crusade. The opposition has made countless false arguments regarding obscenity and the materials being sexually explicit. The opposition’s use of these terms have never matched the legal definitions outlined in Arkansas Code Title 5, Subtitle 6, Chapter 68, Title 5, Subtitle 2, and Chapter 14, 18 U.S. Code § 2256, or any applicable court precedents. They have zero legal merit. The library never attempted to force anything onto anyone, but the opposition has consistently sought to force its moral and/or religious beliefs onto the public library. This is emblematic of the bigger movement throughout the country, especially in the Arkansas Legislature, to force personal religious and/or discriminatory views onto others in the name of morality and liberty. This is precisely the type of tyrannical actions our Founding Fathers fought against when forming a more perfect union. The library board, or any other governing body, cannot be “balanced” with extremists. You have a right to follow your own moral code and instill it in your family, but you don’t have the right to force it onto others through public policy. We should not pander to radicals and we definitely should not elect them. Extremism, or anyone that condones it, has no place in public office or policy. Garrett Barnes Jonesboro
Outstanding performance
What a treat it was to again sit in the wonderful Fowler Center’s Riceland Hall on the campus of Arkansas State University. No one could have guessed that the performance we were going to see and hear would have been as outstanding as it was. After all, COVID-19 had taken its toll on the population of Jonesboro. But, Matt Cavenaugh, who oversees The Link Theatre Company and is a fine performer himself, along with Neale Bartee, the dedicated conductor of the Delta Symphony Orchestra, took a chance that the concert version of “Ragtime” would be done. The audience was thirsty for music – live music – and our cup runneth over what we saw and heard at both performances. As I looked across the stage at the faces of the young and old, ASU graduates and faithful residents of of Jonesboro, what could I have expected but success! The performers seemed to be intensely involved in the storyline, which brought the audience together with those on stage. The 44 years of my teaching career, directing opera, and professional singing were at ASU. I loved teaching! I loved seeing students be successful! And, I love seeing students return to their alma mater showing what they are doing to continue what began at ASU! One of those such students was on stage singing the role of the father – Perry Davis Harper – a fine student with a fine voice. We could personally relate to many funny stories concerning his singing days at ASU! Many commented on his strong performance. All characters seemed well suited to their roles, but the one who brought much sensitivity with a warm controlled vocal timbre deeply touching my heart was that of Jeanette Robinson. My congratulations to this young lady. So now we can thank Matt and Neale to have had this beautiful presentation in Jonesboro, but we can’t say they did it alone – and neither will you hear them say it. Many thanks to each and every person who had some part in this production. I also want to thank choral and band directors who work diligently through efforts to keep music alive in these difficult times. Move on out COVID-19 (or whatever your name will be when you do move on!) Jonesboro – a city of many talents – will continue on its trail of music. Julia Lansford, emerita professor of vocal music, Arkansas State University
Horrible thinking
The Oct. 19 op-ed “Politics of victimhood” is phenomenal. It should be in textbooks. Such a pristine example of disprovable illogic and disinformation-rotted rhetoric definitely deserves study: Consider the consistent and unironic projection. This is an article with an obvious agenda that negatively implies a non-existent “LGBTQ+ agenda.” It condemns “claiming victimhood” immediately before boo-hooing over “name-calling.” It dismisses rhetorical smokescreens then invokes pedophiles, the media, and #MeToo for some reason. There’s an impressively tireless devotion to being completely wrong. Burdened by neither footnote nor asterisk, the op-ed asks readers to cower under epidemics of non-parentally approved surgeries, of local suppression, of some new breed of medical “social change agents,” none of which seem to be verifiable? Oh, to have the confidence of a person free of facts. And there’s the unnecessary scare quotes. The hyperbole and unfounded leaps in logic. This article says, “Gays? But what about rapists! Thieves! Liars!” It’s a master class in the non sequitur, truly an inspiration for charlatan propagandists everywhere. I’ll admit, the weaponizing of religious doctrine could have been more subtle; points off here for so obviously pretending not to understand that even in the absence of supernatural threats, cruelty is just plain wrong. But my favorite part was, of course, the conclusion. That after all the lying, the bald disgust, the truly loathsome incitement, this author still had the bravado to say, “Hey, why can’t we all just get along (despite my own unerring biases)?” It’s a truly wonderful example of horrible thinking. John Abernathy Jonesboro
Commented
