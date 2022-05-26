Claim: The US was never energy independent under Trump.
Evidence: During Trump's administration, the US imported 8 million barrels daily. Works out to 12 billion barrels imported during Trump, including 750 million from Russia and over 1 billion from Saudi Arabia.
Claim: Ending of the Afghan war was successful.
Evidence: US military forces under the leadership of President Biden airlifted about 140,000 souls from a terrorist-infested, war-torn country in about 30 days. 13 Americans were killed during the rescue, bringing the total number of dead and wounded Americans from the 20 year Afghan war to 24,311. Since the war ended, the number of American dead and wounded is zero.
Claim: The vast majority of Americans do not favor overturn of Roe.
Evidence: If you have a cross-section of America with 100 Democrats, 100 Republicans, and 100 independents split evenly between men and women, 198 of the 300 do not think Roe should be overturned. The leaked Supreme Court draft may significantly alter the mid-term elections. When you alienate 70% of voters, you likely lose.
Claim: The last election was a free and fair election
Evidence: Trump lawyers filed 40 lawsuits claiming fraudulent voting in the last election. All 40 lawsuits, including two going to the Supreme Court, were dismissed. The courts in all 40 cases found no evidence of widespread fraud.
Claim: American voters resoundingly rejected Trump in the last election.
Evidence: Trump got 74 million votes. 85 million Americans voted against Trump. A difference of 11 million American voters.
Claim: Elderly married couples on social Security and a modest pension are paying higher taxes as a result of the Trump tax law.
Evidence: An elderly married couple with $42,000 in social security benefits and $25,000 of pension monies paid $2,400 in additional taxes over the past four years because of the Trump tax plan.
Claim: Big oil companies get the blame for the high price of gas.
Evidence: Oil companies are experiencing record profits. $174 billion dollars over the past quarter. $200 million dollars each day. Oil companies have a financial interest in gouging American consumers.
Claims without evidence are worthless.
Terry Dancer
Jonesboro
