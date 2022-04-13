The fight for the freedom to read at the public library has been going on for almost a year. Recently, I viewed some documents via an FOIA request from 2021. Last year, an anti-LGBTQ+ activist screencapped my calls to action on social media and emailed them to the Craighead County Quorum Court. They said, "Don’t be a part of this ‐ Craighead County is viewed as a family‐friendly community. Hold the line."
It's amusing/depressing to watch these folks tell on themselves. They use "family-friendly" to mean "no queerness allowed." They act like learning about sex is corrupting. They insinuate that LGBTQ+ minors are mentally ill. They say, outright, that LGBTQ+ adults are groomers, pedophiles and child molesters.
I was a queer kid. Now I'm a queer adult. What I want is a world in which LGBTQ+ kids with parents who are hostile to the LGBTQ+ community don't have to skulk around in the shadows like I did, hoping for a crumb of recognition. That is why I am fighting so hard for our library to keep its books about LGBTQ+ kids and families.
Our GOP-majority quorum court could've ended this last year by appointing actual LGBTQ+ community members, parents or advocates to help educate the Jonesboro Library Board on these topics. They chose, instead, to appoint someone openly hostile to the LGBTQ+ community.
There are elections in May and November. The LGBTQ+ community in Craighead County needs all compassionate folks to show up for us. Please choose leaders who see our humanity.
Renay Williams
Jonesboro
