There’s a saying in sports that “Father Time is undefeated,” which is why Michael Jordan no longer plays basketball and Tom Brady no longer plays football. The same is true in politics, as is becoming increasingly obvious.

On Wednesday, Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, the 81-year-old leader of the Senate Republicans, froze while taking reporters’ questions. Asked about his re-election plans, he twice asked for the question to be repeated and then stared blankly ahead.

