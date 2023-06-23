FDR once said “The only thing we have to fear, is fear itself!” If that is the case, what is it about Christianity and unborn babies that puts cold hard fear into the hearts of liberal Democrats, even to the point of feeling they must be destroyed? Since the very beginning of America as a nation, both Christianity and the birth of children have been very valuable components to the unrivaled success of this nation. But now, liberal Democrats see each of these as among America’s greatest enemies! What has changed the way liberal Democrats view these two extremely valuable members of American society?
Democrat followers often claim that they are Democrats today because their ancestors were Democrats, and yet, those ancestors which today’s Democrats proudly boast of, and rightly so, often acknowledged the importance of both Christianity, and children. So why has the value of Christianity and new born babies become such a threat to liberal Democrats?
