In a recent campaign address, presidential candidate and former South Carolina governor, Nikki Haley, claimed that the federal government was wasting tax payers dollars by running endless budget deficits. As president she would balance the federal government’s budget, she’d done it many times as governor of South Carolina. This same sentiment can be seen in numerous OpEd articles in The Jonesboro Sun, where the author praises the state’s Revenue Stabilization Act for keeping the state budget balanced.

The claim that states like Arkansas and South Carolina balance their budgets are somewhat misleading, what states do is balance their operating budgets. They balance tax revenue with current operating expenses, capital expenditures, financed with bond issues, are part of the states capital budget and are excluded from the balanced budget calculations. The federal government doesn’t follow this practice, all expenditures, operating and capital, are reflected in the government’s budget calculations.

Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.