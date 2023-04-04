In a recent campaign address, presidential candidate and former South Carolina governor, Nikki Haley, claimed that the federal government was wasting tax payers dollars by running endless budget deficits. As president she would balance the federal government’s budget, she’d done it many times as governor of South Carolina. This same sentiment can be seen in numerous OpEd articles in The Jonesboro Sun, where the author praises the state’s Revenue Stabilization Act for keeping the state budget balanced.
The claim that states like Arkansas and South Carolina balance their budgets are somewhat misleading, what states do is balance their operating budgets. They balance tax revenue with current operating expenses, capital expenditures, financed with bond issues, are part of the states capital budget and are excluded from the balanced budget calculations. The federal government doesn’t follow this practice, all expenditures, operating and capital, are reflected in the government’s budget calculations.
It’s true that Gov. Haley did balance her state’s budget, and yes the Revenue Stabilization Act is the state’s vehicle for balancing its operating budget, but comparing any state government to the federal government is not an apples to apples comparison. It’s true there are similarities between the federal government and state governments, both have a judicial system, both provide social services, but the differences between the two levels of government are far greater than their similarities.
In Arkansas the state’s biggest expenditures, in order of importance, are education, social services, highways, health and hospitals, with police and corrections rounding out the list. It should be noted that the social services category which includes cash assistance is heavily funded by the federal government.
By contrast the biggest federal expenditures, in order of importance, are Social Security, Medicare, Defense and Medicaid. Note that education, highways, police and fire services are not priorities of the federal government. In addition to these specific expenditure categories, the federal government is also charged with stabilizing the economy. It’s the stabilization function that clearly differentiates the role of the federal government from that of any state and explains why the federal government runs budget deficits and the states do not.
Economic stabilization means that the federal government’s tax and expenditure policies are designed to eliminate recessions and unemployment. No state government can solve its unemployment problem. The reason is simple, a state like Arkansas sells most of its output to residents in other states. Likewise, most of the state’s income comes from product sales to people in other states. Cuts in state income taxes will boost after tax income, but the increased sales will mostly accrue to out-of-state firms, and any accompanying increases in employment will accrue to out-of-state workers.
Another way in which state budget practices and federal budget practices differ is in their approach, and funding for poverty, social programs and income inequality. Arkansas’ poverty rate at 15.2 percent is fifth highest in the nation. Federal aid is a function of the state’s income, tax revenue, and the need for assistance programs such as Medicaid. As a result, federal aid was 27 percent of state expenditure in 2022, or $3,200 per resident. We did balance the state’s budget but our budgeted expenditures were not enough to meet the state’s needs as evidenced by the size of federal aid to the state.
As for the federal government’s deficit problem, the U.S. has suffered 12 recessions since the end of WWII. The COVID-19 recession in 2020 was the most severe since the Great Depression, but it was the shortest on record (two months) helped in part by online purchases, zero interest rates. The federal government’s $5.2 trillion in spending was what put the economy on a path to recovery with record setting gains in employment, although the fiscal response to the pandemic did push the U.S. debt-to-GDP ratio to 123 percent by the end of the 2022.
This brings us back to Nikki Haley, and anyone else who claims they’re going to make balanced budgets a regular feature of government finance. Recessions and the accompanying loss in employment and tax revenue generate a budget deficit for the government. Balancing a budget deficit will require the government to either raise taxes or cut government spending to eliminate the recession-induced deficit. Either action reduces demand, further increasing unemployment and reducing tax revenue which in turn makes the recession and the budget deficit worse.
The nation has many problems that need attention, but the debt of the federal government, a debt defined in dollars, dollars that the government creates, is not one of them. Vote for the candidate of your choice, but don’t base it on false claims (such as national bankruptcy) that deficits and debt will be ruinous.
Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.
